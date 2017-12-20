Creators announce production wrap on Fantastic Beasts sequel
Production has finished on the sequel to JK Rowling’s first Fantastic Beasts film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
Creators announced a wrap on filming on Wednesday, almost a year before the movie’s scheduled release in November 2018.
They shared the news via the film’s official account, with a short behind-the-scenes clip of returning actress Alison Sudol in costume as Queenie.
That's a wrap on #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald production! See you in 2018. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts #WizardingWednesdays pic.twitter.com/aWn0TV36bt— Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) December 20, 2017
The news comes months after Warner Bros announced filming had begun on the movie over summer.
Last month, creators shared a teaser image of the cast, which will include a return from protagonist Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Johnny Depp as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, Dan Fogler and Katherine Waterston.
The moving picture also gave a first look at newcomers Jude Law, in character as a young Albus Dumbledore, Zoe Kravitz as the mysterious Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander.
In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5— Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017
But the news also comes days after fans expressed their approval at writer JK Rowling – who has penned the scripts of the series as a prequel to her hit Harry Potter novels – for casting Depp in a key role.
In a statement earlier this month, the writer said she understood fan concerns after Depp was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard last year, but said she was “genuinely happy” to have him involved.
While some people continued to protest over Twitter following the latest announcement, one replied: “Can’t wait to see the movie and #JohnnyDepp as Grindewald.”
Another commented: “YESSSS I’m sure #JohnnyDepp will do an amazing job as #Grindelwald.”
YESSSS I'm sure #JohnnyDepp will do an amazing job as #Grindelwald— Angie_87 (@Lifeisabirdsong) December 20, 2017
“Excited for Depp’s portrayal of Grindelwald!,” added another.
Excited for Depp's portrayal of Grindelwald! 😀— Sarah 🎩 (@Ainamzas) December 20, 2017
Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is due to open in UK cinemas on November 16 next year and will mark the second in the five-part saga previously confirmed by Rowling.
