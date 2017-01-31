Craig David praises long-time manager and friend after stellar comeback year

Craig David has shared his happiness at his long-time manager Colin Lester being nominated for a top music industry prize.

The singer and rapper, who in 2016 enjoyed a successful comeback after years away from the spotlight, said he has everything to thank Colin for over the years as he is the man who signed him back at the start of his career.

Colin has enjoyed a strong 35 years as a music manager, having founded JEM Music Group and developing some of the most successful British acts, including Craig, Travis and The Arctic Monkeys among others.

Craig David and Colin Lester (handout)

JEM has represented Craig for more than 16 years, during which time he has sold 14 million records globally and bagged several top awards including five Mobos.

Colin has received a Music Week Manager of the Year nomination, and Craig has said he can’t thank him enough for all of his help over the years.

The rapper said: “I’m so happy Colin has been nominated for Music Week’s Manager of the Year.

“I can’t believe he’s managed me for 16 years, it seems like only yesterday I was playing him Walking Away and Fill Me In at Wildstar Records, where he initially signed me!

“He’s one of the world’s true believers in talent and I see him as more than just a manager, he’s also a friend who has honestly enriched my life.”

Last year, Colin – who has an Honorary Doctorate and music professorship from Southampton Solent University among many other accolades – was by Craig’s side as he relaunched his career with the album Following My Intuition, which topped the UK charts, 16 years after his debut record.