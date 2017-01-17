Craig David and Tinie Tempah among acts for War Child Brits Week

Craig David, The 1975 and Tinie Tempah are among the acts set to perform at this year’s War Child Brits Week concerts in London.

Basement Jaxx, Brits Critics Choice winner Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Richard Hawley with special guest Paul Weller are also on the bill for the gigs – which are held in the run-up to the Brits and raise money for children whose lives have been affected by war.

The shows kick off on February 14 with hip-hop star Tinie, Lianne La Havas, Anne-Marie and Darline on stage at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Tinie Tempah (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Singer Craig David and his TS5 party will perform at Brixton Electric on February 16, the same night that Richard Hawley’s acoustic evening is at the Union Chapel.

The 1975 will be on stage at The Dome, Tufnell Park, on February 21.

Other acts taking part include Wild Beasts, Jack Savoretti, Stefflon Don, Avelino and Abra Cadabra before the shows conclude on February 24.

The event is produced by AEG, BPI and War Child – the charity for children affected by conflict, together with O2.

Lianne La Havas (Ian West/PA)

Liana Mellotte, head of music, entertainment development at War Child, said: “This year’s line-up is once again testament to the musicians who generously donate their time, talent and unending commitment to protect the rights of children in the most horrendous circumstances.

“Words can’t really convey how grateful we are to them, to O2 and to our supporters around the UK who make this such a special time for War Child.”

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI and Brit Awards, said: “Together, we’ll be putting on a great series of gigs supported by O2 and London First, featuring fantastic live acts that will also raise much-needed funds to help children whose lives have been devastated by war.

“We’d like to thank all the artists and their labels for their commitment as well as the fans for making these performances possible.”

In 2016, War Child raised a record-breaking £564,768 by staging shows together with O2 as part of Brits Week.

Paul Weller (Jonathan Short/AP)

Thousands of people applied for tickets to see artists including Bloc Party, Jamie XX, Florence + The Machine and Coldplay.

The ticket prize draw opens and tickets go on sale at 9am on January 20 at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.