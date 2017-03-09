Court delay for singer Chris Brown in restraining order case

A court hearing to rule on a restraining order against US singer Chris Brown has been delayed.

Model Karrueche Tran is seeking the order after she accused the R&B star of threatening to kill her, according to documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The former couple were due to appear at Santa Monica Courthouse in California on Thursday but a court spokeswoman confirmed the case had been adjourned until March 29.

Chris Brown (PA)

A temporary restraining order against Chris remains in place until the next hearing, she added. The spokeswoman was unable to give a reason for the delay.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order against Chris last month which meant he has to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche and not attempt to contact her.

Karrueche, 28, wrote in court documents that Chris had repeatedly threatened to kill her in text messages and told other people he would “take me out”.

Karrueche Tran (Jordan Strauss/AP)

She said the most recent incident was in February. She also accused Chris, 27, of punching her in the stomach twice and pushing her down some stairs a few years ago.

Chris and Karrueche dated after he pleaded guilty to felony assault for an attack on Rihanna in 2009 just hours before the Grammy Awards.

He underwent domestic violence and anger management counselling after the attack and was treated for bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and past substance abuse.

Chris’ career faltered after the Rihanna attack but eventually rebounded and his album F.A.M.E won a Grammy award in 2012.