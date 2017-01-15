Countryfile sparks debate with segment on otters

Countryfile viewers were all riled up following the latest episode, and it’s all thanks to otters.

The BBC show aired a segment about the cute creatures, and the less cute trouble they cause when they get into fisheries, and it triggered quite the debate.

Countryfile (BBC)

On Twitter, many viewers were up in arms over the idea of controlling them.

Not again, the otter has make a recovery, it's a beautiful creature, enjoy it, celebrate, don't moan and whinge #countryfile — Spud (@grortydick) January 15, 2017

The Otter belongs in the countryside ... unlike the fishery #countryfile — victoria (@VicsterLS) January 15, 2017

Vote otter! Carp are the Trumps of the waterways. #countryfile — Darnel (@Darnelsipplepix) January 15, 2017

An Otter cull because otters are in their natural habitat? Seriously #countryfile get a grip. — Sarah Auden ✌ (@IamMrsAuden) January 15, 2017

But others were pleased Countryfile had highlighted the issue.

Great piece on #countryfile about otter impact on fisheries, thanks for listening to anglers #bbc, top work by all involved 👍 #carpfishing — Simon Crow (@CarpmanCrow) January 15, 2017

At last an acceptance that badgers and maybe otter need to be controlled. #countryfile — Paul E Johnson (@PauljePaul) January 15, 2017

Was good to see @SScottFish highlight the otter issue on #countryfile #bbcone Well done to everyone involved #carpfishing — Aaron Collett-Evans (@50_aaron) January 15, 2017

But hey, it wasn’t all debate.

One thing Countryfile viewers could agree on was Matt Baker’s pronunciation when he was saying the names of places in Wales.

Matt redefines how Welsh people should pronounce their place names 😱😱😎 #countryfIle — Andy Barton (@Auchepis) January 15, 2017

Matt's Welsh language pronunciation needs a bit more work! #countryfile — Martin Eaglestone (@Carrageryr) January 15, 2017

Sort yourself out Matt Bakee, awful Welsh pronunciation #countryfile — David Long (@SwanseaLong) January 15, 2017

However, there was a light-hearted response from the show’s Twitter account.

Apologies for the pronunciation folks. Detention and lines all round. Oops — BBC Countryfile (@BBCCountryfile) January 15, 2017

Oops indeed!