Country music star Loretta Lynn suffers stroke

Country music star Loretta Lynn has been taken to hospital after suffering a stroke at her home in Tennessee.

The 85-year-old singer, best known for hits Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind), Fist City and You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man) has postponed upcoming shows in South Carolina and Pennsylvania while she recovers.

A statement on her website said: “American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

“Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.”

Loretta’s best-selling autobiography, Coal Miner’s Daughter, was made into an Oscar–winning film of the same title in 1980, starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones.

In 2005, her album Van Lear Rose, which was produced by The White Stripes musician Jack White, won two Grammy Awards.

Her new album Wouldn’t It Be Great is due for release on August 18.