Could you be the next ‘head of inflatables’ or ‘Chief Cocktail Technician’ at this year’s Electric Picnic?

As the festival of the year approaches the rush to get your hands on one of those sold-out Electric Picnic tickets increase ten-fold.

Well, if you fancy yourself a bit of a Pint Administration Specialist or a Lead Dance Battle Strategist you may be in with a chance.

Today, Orchard Thieves announced that The Bold Motel will return to Electric Picnic - bigger and bolder than last year.

You may remember their Bold Motel from previous years as not a place to rest your head as the reception, bedroom and swimming pool are not what you’d expect.

The new Poolside Changing Rooms will host MC Battles and live performances, while the new and improved Lobby will play host to B-Boys, B-Girls, Beatboxers and Breakdancers, bringing the bold throughout the weekend.

Such is the scale of The Bold mOTel’s expansion that the brand is on the hunt for 12 of the nation’s biggest messers to help take the party atmosphere to the next level.

The motel is giving festival hopefuls a chance to join the boldness by offering tickets to those who do the best phone interviews via its job hotline.

Here are the jobs on offer:

Chief Boldness Officer A pivotal role in The Bold mOTel, the CBO (Chief Boldness Officer) is responsible for being bold, being bolder, starting bold, ending bold and choosing bold. The Chief Boldness Officer must have 10 years of progressively more responsible positions in boldness, preferably in a similar industry in two different motels. Head Of Inflatables The Head Of Inflatables is responsible for the management of all Inflatables in our Abandoned Pool Dance Floor. Master's Degree in Inflatable Engineering preferred. Candidate must possess a rare set of lungs. Lead Lobby Liaison The Lead Lobby Liaison will be responsible for overseeing all activities in The Bold mOTel’s newly extended and refurbished lobby area. All guests are encouraged to come and Be Bold in the lobby. The LLL must demonstrate the ability to lead in an environment of constant boldness. Trainee Changing Room Executive The Trainee Changing Room Executive will be responsible for all party related activity in the new Poolside Changing Room facilities at The Bold mOTel. As The Changing Room will play host to regular MC Battles, the successful candidate will assist with getting down, getting on up and generally getting on the scene. MC Battle Compliance Officer The MC Battle Compliance Officer is in charge of day-to-day monitoring of all MC Battles in The Bold mOTel’s new Changing Rooms. Bachelor’s Degree in Thuganomics or related field required. Ability to diss, boast and brag is a plus. Lead Dance Battle Strategist The Lead Dance Battle Strategist will oversee all dance and dance battle planning, while also taking charge of any spontaneous dance battles that may occur. Demonstrated ability to raise the roof is a must. Abandoned Pool Officer The Abandoned Pool Officer is responsible for management of The Abandoned Pool Dance Floor at The Bold mOTel. The successful candidate will be experienced in hosting bold parties in empty swimming pools with hundreds of attendees. Chief Cocktail Technician The Chief Cocktail Technician will be responsible for coordinating our team of bold mixologists in the execution of creative cocktail solutions for all of our guests. Core competencies include shaking and stirring. Pint Administration Specialist The Pint Administration Specialist will work closely with the CCT (Chief Cocktail Technician) to oversee the administration of all cider-related pint distribution. Must demonstrate the ability to ‘think outside the glass’. HipHoperations Manager The HipHoperations Manager is in charge of recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training all Rappers, MCs, DJs, B-Boys, B-Girls, Beatboxers, Breakdancers and Janitorial Staff at The Bold mOTel. Candidates for the role must hold a qualification in Rapplied Linguistics. Rapplications Engineer In the ever-evolving field of rap music, applications development, the chosen candidate for Rapplications Engineer will be responsible for future-proofing The Bold mOTel’s full suite of digital rapforms. A Bachelor’s Degree in Design HipHoptimisation is essential.

Tickets to the festival will be awarded to those recruited for 12 available ‘jobs’.

Wait … it gets better - if you’re successful in the job hunt you don’t even have to turn up for work, you can just use the ticket to enjoy the festival as you please.

It’s clear from the job specs that hopeful applicants will need to demonstrate a bold attitude and possess an unusual set of qualifications.

The Bold Motel Job Hotline, 1800 232653 officially opens on Tuesday August 22 from 6-9pm.