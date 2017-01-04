Could The Jump be made safer for contestants this year?

It seems that The Jump’s bosses might have taken some new measures to avoid more injuries…

According to The Sun, an insider from the Channel 4 show has revealed that more of the programme will be pre-recorded to avoid the risk of accidents live on air.

Contestants for this year’s show, including retired cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins and Paralympian Kadeena Cox, have already travelled to Austria to begin filming the programme’s fourth series almost a month before it broadcasts on February 5.

Starting the year with an exiting trip ! Can anyone guess what tv show I'm going on ?? pic.twitter.com/HKvh4uEfDm — Jade Jones MBE (@jadejonestkd) January 3, 2017

The source said: “The producers don’t want to risk anything this year and pre-recording most stuff makes it a lot easier.

“There have been a few injuries on ­camera in the past — not just in training — so they want to avoid those situations.

“It also means the celebs won’t take bigger risks as the adrenaline won’t be ­pumping like it does on the live shows.”

The show, which sees celebrities take on some of the most challenging winter sports, has come under fire in the past after celebrity contestants such as rower Sir Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle, presenter Tina Hobley and swimmer Rebecca Adlington, were forced to pull out of the competition due to injuries.

Stages of the competition have previously been broadcast live, which has meant viewers being unexpectedly forced to watch injuries happen, as was the case with Rebecca in 2016, who dislocated her shoulder after awkwardly landing a jump on skis.