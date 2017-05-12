Could Samantha Mumba represent Ireland at Eurovision 2018?

As we are all aware by now, Ireland has found itself in a Eurovision rut.

Last night was the fourth time, in a row, that our nation didn’t qualify into the contest’s grand final.

As hard as he tried, poor Brendan Murray just didn't recevie enough points with his song, Dying to Try.

So, in a bid to get us back to the glory days of Johnny Logan, journalist Jenn Gannon took to the Irish Times today to say she believes that we need to “take back control of our song selection” and get “passionate again”.

She then suggested that next year we ask “bone fide pop star” Samantha Mumba to represent us.

"Our next effort is sung by Samantha Muma,” she wrote.

“A bone fide pop star whose surname almost sounds like ABBA which is obviously a sign that this is our destiny."

Turns out, Sam is well up for it.

She even retweeted the article saying that, “she’d love to”.

I would LOVE to!🙊💁🏽🇨🇮 https://t.co/3L3cEukWRb — Samantha Mumba (@samanthamumba1) May 12, 2017

Well if it’s as catchy as this classic, we’d have it in the bag!

#SamforEurovision