Could Kylie be in line to host the new Blind Date?

Kylie Minogue is the latest star to have been tipped as a possible new host for the return of matchmaking show Blind Date.

According to a report in The Sun, the show’s creators have been discussing whether it would be possible to get the All The Lovers singer on board following her recent split from fiance Joshua Sasse.

A source told the newspaper: “They know this is their chance to land an A-lister and Kylie has been discussed because she is so likeable.”

Kylie and Joshua in London in December (David Mirzoeff /PA)

The programme, originally hosted by Cilla Black for 18 years on ITV, is set to make a comeback on Channel 5 after going off air in 2003.

A number of new faces have been reported as hot tips to fill in as host, including I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner Vicky Pattison, singer Olly Murs, soap actress Georgia May Foote and Corrie star Helen Flanagan.

Before the days of Tinder and Take Me Out, the dating show aimed to match a single guest with one of three hidden hopefuls, by asking them situation questions.