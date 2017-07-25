Could Brian McFadden be joining Boyzone?

Ex Westlifer Brian McFadden could be looking at a new job as part of Boyzone according to Shane Lynch – although his potential new co-star does not seem to have got the memo.

McFadden, who quit Westlife in 2004, was said to be signed up as a support act for tour dates with the Boyzone lads later in the year but Shane Lynch said that he felt he, Keith Duffy, Ronan Keating and Mikey Graham should make use of the singer if he was going to be hanging around anyway.

Lynch told The Sun’s Dan Wootton: “There’s a possibility of Brian joining us.

Shane Lynch (second right) suggested McFadden may join his group (John Stillwell/PA)

“He’s doing the whole tour on a support but there’s no point him hanging around.

“I’d like to bring him on stage for a couple of songs with the boys.”

However, although McFadden has been tweeting photos of himself with some of Boyzone at a Gary Player Invitational golf event – including a clip of a raucous sing-song – he cast doubt on the likelihood of joining the group on stage.

In reference to the Sun story he tweeted: “No. You’ve got this wrong. My tweet was a joke. Not joining Boyzone.”

McFadden previously teamed up with Duffy for a Boyzlife tour that saw them perform hits from both of the Irish groups.

Keith Duffy (left) and Brian McFadden teamed up for Boyzlife (Ian West/PA)

The former Westlife singer has said before that it was unlikely manager Louis Walsh would approach him to reform the boyband.

He said: “Louis has said the conversations were that if there was going to ever be a Westlife reunion, which I don’t know if there’s going to be, it will probably just be the other four members.”

Lynch also talked about how much he and his bandmates miss their fifth member Stephen Gately, who died in 2009.

McFadden (left) in his Westlife days (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

He said: “Stevo is a constant thought in our process of music and when us four boys are together, it’s never four — always five.

“Stevo is there with us.”