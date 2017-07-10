Costa Rica arrests suspect in threats at Ariana Grande show

Authorities in Costa Rica have arrested a Colombian man suspected of threatening to stage an attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

The threat comes after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device at the US pop star’s show at Manchester Arena on May 22, killing 22 people including seven children.

Costa Rican prosecutors said in a statement the suspect is a Colombian man of 22, who made the threats online.

The concert in the city of Alajuela, Costa Rica went ahead as scheduled on Sunday.

Head Investigator Walter Espinoza told local media that the threats were written in Arabic.

He identified the suspect only by the last names Caicedo Lopez.

Grande has not commented on the arrest, but did post about performing in the country.

The singer, 23, shared an image from her show on Instagram and wrote: “I love you, Costa Rica.”

Following the Manchester attack, Grande organised the One Love charity concert at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

The star-studded event was staged to honour victims and families affected, and included performances by Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Grande herself.

Last week Grande paid tribute to eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing.

The youngster, from Leyland, Lancashire, would have celebrated her ninth birthday on July 4.

Following a concert in Buenos Aires on July 5, Grande tweeted: “Saffie, we’re (thinking) of you baby” alongside a birthday cake emoji.