Corrie's Rob Mallard: I was intimidated about working with Bill Roache but he's 'no diva'

Coronation Street actor Rob Mallard says he was “intimidated” about working with Bill Roache when he first joined the soap.

The actor, 25, hit the cobbles in November as Daniel Osbourne, long-lost son of Bill’s character Ken Barlow.

He told ITV show Lorraine: “I’ve watched Coronation Street since I was very little… so working with Bill is brilliant.

Rob Mallard as Corrie’s Daniel (ITV)

“I wasn’t sure what it was going to be like. I was quite intimidated. But he immediately defuses everything. There’s no diva…”

Rob, whose alter-ego is currently enjoying a romance with Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn), said: “You’re aware he is a star but he doesn’t carry any of that on to the set.”

He said of walking on to the famous Coronation Street set, which is smaller than it appears on-screen, for the first time: “I felt very big. I kept thinking I was going to bump into things. It’s a set that most people recognise so it was a bit intimidating.”

Rob Mallard’s fight scene (ITV)

Rob, who previously appeared briefly in Emmerdale, said it was strange to now be recognised on the street.

“After the fight with Chesney (Sam Aston) (I) got a lot of scowls, but I thought he got his own back. He tackled me to the floor,” he said.