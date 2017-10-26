Corrie’s Pat Phelan plot has gone on too long, say viewers

Coronation Street’s dramatic hostage storyline is becoming a “farce” and needs to be wrapped up, some viewers have said.

Fans of the ITV soap have been gripped for weeks as sinister builder Pat Phelan has been keeping Andy Carver (Oliver Farnworth) captive in a basement. The plot took an even darker turn on Wednesday as Phelan (Connor McIntyre) took another hostage, his old partner Vinny Ashford.

The story has gone down a storm, with many viewers praising both the plot and the acting.

But some people believe it has gone on “too long” and that it is time for Phelan to be brought to justice.

One fed-up fan wrote on Twitter: “Oh for Christ’s sake Corrie put an end to this far fetched Phelan rubbish. No ONE man could get away unscathed from all this. Farce.”

“This never ending Phelan storyline on @itvcorrie is a proper snoozefest. Needs to end now,” demanded another.

Another said: “This storyline with Phelan has tuned into an absolute farce and joke.”

“#Corrie is fast becoming the Phelan bore-fest…….please bring it to an end,” urged another.

One viewer even said they were “considering a #Corrie boycott until #Phelan finally does one”.

“IT IS SO BORING. And pointless. And not enjoyable to watch,” added the viewer.

However, others have said they are tuning in to see what evil Phelan gets up to and do not want the plot to end.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.