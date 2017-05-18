Corrie's Daniel Brocklebank and Rob Mallard confirm real-life romance

Coronation Street actors Daniel Brocklebank and Rob Mallard have confirmed they are in a relationship.

The soap stars responded to speculation that they were an item by sharing the news with their fans on their Twitter accounts.

Daniel, who plays Billy Mayhew in the ITV soap, wrote on Twitter: “It’s true! @Rob_Mallard only came round to put some shelves up & it went from there… #LoveIsInTheAir.”

Rob Mallard, far left, and Daniel Brocklebank, far right, with their Coronation Street co-stars Tina O’Brien, Faye Brookes and Kym Marsh (Ian West/PA)

Rob, who plays Ken Barlow’s (Bill Roache) youngest son Daniel Osbourne, wrote his own message, adding: “Thanks for all of the kind comments! I have indeed bagged the ‘notorious’ @Dan_Brocklebank (batteries not included).”

Keeping it light-hearted, Daniel later shared a discussion he had had with his mother about his new romance.

He wrote: “Mum: You’re seeing someone!

“Me: I am.

“Mum: I’m thrilled! It was costing me a fortune pretending to be you on all those dating sites …”

It's true! @Rob_Mallard only came round to put some shelves up & it went from there... #LoveIsInTheAir — Daniel Brocklebank (@Dan_Brocklebank) May 17, 2017

Thanks for all of the kind comments! I have indeed bagged the 'notorious' @Dan_Brocklebank (batteries not included) 😘✌🏻✌🏽✌🏿🌈 — Rob Mallard (@Rob_Mallard) May 17, 2017

Mum: You're seeing someone!

Me: I am.

Mum: I'm thrilled! It was costing me a fortune pretending to be you on all those dating sites.. — Daniel Brocklebank (@Dan_Brocklebank) May 17, 2017

Their co-star Kym Marsh then got involved by writing a jokey response – including laughing emojis – to the new couple: “I didn’t even know you were gay.”

The Sun initially reported that Daniel and Rob were an item, with a source stating that they had “quickly developed feelings for each other” when Rob joined the cast at the end of last year.

Last week Daniel and Rob had posed for a selfie of themselves together at the LGBT Awards.