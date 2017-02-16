Corrie's child grooming plot divides fans

Coronation Street’s child grooming storyline has divided opinion among soap fans.

The ITV series has been screening scenes in which teenager Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) has been targeted by Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper), a much older man.

Bethany and Nathan make uncomfortable viewing (ITV)

In Thursday night’s episode, the plot thickened when Nathan was arrested over suspicions about another girl’s disappearance, but was later released and asked Bethany to provide an alibi for him.

Some viewers were shocked by the turn the soap had taken.

Plenty of people found it distressing to watch.

Some Corrie fans believed that the soap had gone too far with the gritty storyline.

https://twitter.com/70_stuart/status/832333693247246336

But others praised the producers for covering an important issue.

https://twitter.com/rubymcdonaldd98/status/832329357314113536

Now fans are waiting nervously to find out whether Bethany will agree to providing an alibi.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Soaps, Bethany Platt, Chris Harper, Coronation Street, ITV, Lucy Fallon, Nathan Curtis

 

