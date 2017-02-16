Corrie's child grooming plot divides fans

Coronation Street’s child grooming storyline has divided opinion among soap fans.

The ITV series has been screening scenes in which teenager Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) has been targeted by Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper), a much older man.

Bethany and Nathan make uncomfortable viewing (ITV)

In Thursday night’s episode, the plot thickened when Nathan was arrested over suspicions about another girl’s disappearance, but was later released and asked Bethany to provide an alibi for him.

Some viewers were shocked by the turn the soap had taken.

Not watched Corrie since may so thought I'd catch up.. been on 10 mins n I've seen drug smuggling and grooming ?? When did it get so dark😭 — ab 🥀 (@abmesttx) February 16, 2017

Plenty of people found it distressing to watch.

god the grooming storyline on corrie is so upsetting — general syndulla (@drh0rrible) February 16, 2017

I really don't like Nathan at all he's stressing me out I can't bear to watch him with Bethany knowing what his sick intentions are #Corrie — Tinaandlucyfan♡ (@Ilovelucyfallon) February 16, 2017

This storyline with Bethany and creepy Nathan makes my stomach turn 😷🤢#corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) February 16, 2017

Some Corrie fans believed that the soap had gone too far with the gritty storyline.

https://twitter.com/70_stuart/status/832333693247246336

But others praised the producers for covering an important issue.

#Corrie the fact that they might be pulling out of the child grooming thing early is a little bit cowardish in my opinion — Ethan SD (C&S) (@davis_selby) February 16, 2017

@itvcorrie courageous #Corrie tackling such an imotive subject as child grooming #bringingaawareness good thing — Rachel Darlington (@rachdarlington1) February 16, 2017

https://twitter.com/rubymcdonaldd98/status/832329357314113536

Now fans are waiting nervously to find out whether Bethany will agree to providing an alibi.