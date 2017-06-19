Corrie's Bethany delights viewers as she seeks to escape Nathan

Coronation Street viewers were nearly crying with relief as schoolgirl Bethany Platt finally tried to escape her exploitative fiance.

The high-profile storyline has seen the troubled teenager groomed and then pimped out to older men by twisted Nathan Curtis.

But Bethany (Lucy Fallon) finally twigged as Nathan attempted to sex traffic her to Belgium in gripping scenes in Monday night’s instalment of the ITV soap.

She had left with him assuming the pair would be running away together.

But when she discovered Nathan intended to send her off alone to stay with a friend of his, Bethany realised she needed to get back to Weatherfield.

As viewers held their breath, the schoolgirl pretended she needed to use the toilet at a service station.

Instead she approached a family and, fighting back tears, asked them to call the police, saying she needed help.

However, some viewers were concerned Nathan will not give up that easily.

