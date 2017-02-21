Corrie viewers unconvinced by Leanne's labour scene

Coronation Street viewers have complained on social media that a birth scene aired in Monday’s episode was not realistic.

The ITV soap welcomed a new addition for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), but the baby’s dramatic arrival in a lift posed some questions for soap viewers.

Leanne’s baby was delivered by Toyah in the lift (Amy Brammall/ITV)

Fans of the programme wondered why the character’s labour was so quick, why the baby looked older than a newborn, and asked why there had been no umbilical cord to cut or placenta to deliver.

Waters break, and with one push out comes a toddler! Wow, what an unrealistic birth! Did she even take her knickers off?! #Corrie — Hazel (@Hazel8630) February 21, 2017

Well that was the cleanest and most mess-free labour and birth I've ever come across...fair play to you Leanne 😁 #Corrie #notpossible 😄 — Tricia Cullen (@triciac475) February 20, 2017

#Corrie no wonder Leanne screamed!

Giving birth to 3 month old in a lift! #sounrealistic — catherine mchale (@cath2411) February 20, 2017

Those watching the episode were surprised by the size of the baby.

One push, no umbilical cord and the baby's about 3 months old. brilliant #corrie." — Babs O'Shea (@Barbaraoshea7) February 20, 2017

Well now we know why Leanne was walking like that , the baby was mahoosive #corrie #coronationstreet — kel scott (@kls13776) February 21, 2017

Plenty of people complained about the lack of detail in the scene.

I'm no expert but who cut the umbilical cord in the lift toyah didn't seem to be armed #Corrie — Gunnerdon (@Gunnerdon) February 20, 2017

Do umbilical cords and placentas not exist in soapland? #Corrie — Back With A Bump (@backwithabump_) February 20, 2017

That was the worst TV childbirth I've ever watched. If only it was that easy/quick/painless/clean/umbilical-cord-less/placenta-less #Corrie — E (@SloaneEzme) February 20, 2017

Even Jane and her husband agreed that Leanne had a remarkably quick labour.

Yeah leannes birth was a lot quicker 😂 https://t.co/9DTy8mMtzf — Jane Danson (@RealJaneDanson) February 20, 2017

However, one viewer praised the soap for not dragging the scene out.