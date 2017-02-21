Corrie viewers unconvinced by Leanne's labour scene

Back to Showbiz Home

Coronation Street viewers have complained on social media that a birth scene aired in Monday’s episode was not realistic.

The ITV soap welcomed a new addition for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), but the baby’s dramatic arrival in a lift posed some questions for soap viewers.

Leanne’s baby was delivered by Toyah in the lift (Amy Brammall/ITV)

Fans of the programme wondered why the character’s labour was so quick, why the baby looked older than a newborn, and asked why there had been no umbilical cord to cut or placenta to deliver.

Those watching the episode were surprised by the size of the baby.

Plenty of people complained about the lack of detail in the scene.

Even Jane and her husband agreed that Leanne had a remarkably quick labour.

However, one viewer praised the soap for not dragging the scene out.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Soaps, Childbirth, Coronation Street, ITV, Jane Danson, Leanne Battersby

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz