Corrie viewers stunned as Chesney calls off wedding to Sinead

Coronation Street viewers were given quite the surprise tonight as Chesney Brown ditched fiancee Sinead Tinker at the altar.

While the wedding in tonight’s episode was expected to be gatecrashed by the bride’s ex-boyfriend, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), it actually was Chesney, played by Sean Aston, who opted to pull out during the nuptials.

He told Sinead (Katie McGlynn): “I can’t do this. We rushed it. He’s not ready,” referring to his son, Joseph.

We think Chesney might have some explaining to do...

Chesney added: “I’m so sorry. This is all a mistake,” before explaining to Sinead he thought she was too good for him and would eventually leave.

His jilting came moments after Daniel had decided not to crash the wedding, offering an interesting twist to the double episode.

Fans were left shocked, although many were happy as it left Sinead free to reunite with her former lover.

:: Corrie returns Monday.