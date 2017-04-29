Corrie viewers left horrified as Bethany Platt is raped by partner's friend

Coronation Street viewers were left horrified and sickened as the Bethany Platt grooming storyline came to a head with a disturbing rape scene.

The story, which has seen Lucy Fallon’s character be gradually manipulated by her older boyfriend Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper), reached a new level on Friday after she was lured into sex with his friend.

Nathan told Bethany to meet Neil for drinks, but the second of the double-episode saw him take her to a bedroom before beginning to kiss her.

If you have been affected by Bethany's story visit https://t.co/W35MEI9xnr for details of organisations providing advice and support #Corrie pic.twitter.com/VaIFJwioKz — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) April 28, 2017

The ITV soap did not show graphic scenes but focused on Bethany’s face as she began to cry.

So upsetting and scary watching coronation street tonight poor Bethany 😰#coronationstreet — *~Bethany~* (@Bethanymc17) April 28, 2017

Proper had tears in my eyes whilst watching coronation street😭 — jazmyn (@harrysdoIan) April 28, 2017

Coronation Street broke my heart tonight. @lucyfallonangel was just amazing tonight. — Mrs Kingston (@MrsKingston2) April 28, 2017

Lucy herself also tweeted during the episode, thanking viewers for their support.

Thank you SO much for all the support and kind messages about tonight's episode... *weeps into pillow* 💕💕💕 — Lucy Fallon (@lufallon) April 28, 2017

The broadcaster has shared links to support information throughout the storyline, which has dominated the soap this year.

But things are about to get even worse for the teenager as Nathan continues to pile on the pressure.

While she is thrilled by his upcoming proposal, she will find herself again in a difficult position when another friend of Nathan’s shows an interest in meeting her.

Coronation Street continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Monday.