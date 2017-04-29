Corrie viewers left horrified as Bethany Platt is raped by partner's friend

Back to Showbiz Home

Coronation Street viewers were left horrified and sickened as the Bethany Platt grooming storyline came to a head with a disturbing rape scene.

The story, which has seen Lucy Fallon’s character be gradually manipulated by her older boyfriend Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper), reached a new level on Friday after she was lured into sex with his friend.

Nathan told Bethany to meet Neil for drinks, but the second of the double-episode saw him take her to a bedroom before beginning to kiss her.

The ITV soap did not show graphic scenes but focused on Bethany’s face as she began to cry.

Lucy herself also tweeted during the episode, thanking viewers for their support.

The broadcaster has shared links to support information throughout the storyline, which has dominated the soap this year.

But things are about to get even worse for the teenager as Nathan continues to pile on the pressure.

While she is thrilled by his upcoming proposal, she will find herself again in a difficult position when another friend of Nathan’s shows an interest in meeting her.

Coronation Street continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Monday.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Soaps, TV, Bethany Platt, Chris Harper, Coronation Street, ITV, Lucy Fallon, Nathan Curtis, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz