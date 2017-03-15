Corrie viewers felt very uncomfortable as Bethany's dark grooming story escalated

Coronation Street viewers have complained about the show’s controversial child grooming storyline as the plot thickened in Wednesday night’s episode.

The ITV soap saw teenager Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) take things to the next level with her older boyfriend Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) by attending a party with his friends.

As Nathan draws her in, Bethany is unaware of the danger she faces. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/xiITXdpM9J — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 15, 2017

While his friend Mel encouraged Bethany to get a contraceptive implant, Nathan spoke to another friend about letting him “see a bit more” of his young girlfriend.

But viewers thought it marked a step too far for the 7.30pm programme.

That storyline with the blonde on Coronation Street is grim. No need for that before 8pm on a weekday. — Laura 🐝 (@leburnsxx) March 15, 2017

This story line with Bethany on coronation street literally makes me feel sick 😷😷 — Beth Amy (@BethCarsey_x) March 15, 2017

Feel so uncomfortable watching Coronation Street now with the Nathan storyline😷 — Lauren Helliwell (@Lauren_H24) March 15, 2017

@itvnews why is there no helpline phone number after episodes of coronation street concerning Bethany's grooming storyline? — Stephen MacFarlane (@stephenmac2013) March 15, 2017

Not liking this coronation street story line! Poor Bethany!! — Naomi ♥ (@nomey_jane) March 15, 2017

Coronation Street is making me so on edge with the Bethany storyline :'( — lieutenant lulu (@WolfFleece) March 15, 2017

Last month, Lucy admitted that she felt uncomfortable watching herself in the scenes, but said that child grooming was a crucial issue for the show to tackle at a time that would target young viewers.

Nathan, an ambassador for sexual abuse charity Voicing CSA, agreed that the popular soap had a responsibility to open communication about the subject.

Barnardo’s children’s charity, which provides support for young people facing sexual exploitation, praised writers for confronting the issue.

Lucy said her own scenes made her uncomfortable (Ian West/PA)

Referring viewers to the organisation’s specialist services, chief executive Javed Khan said: “This storyline makes for difficult watching but it’s important as many people as possible are aware of the signs of grooming, so we can prevent this abuse happening.

“Like Bethany’s character, the young victims of this crime mistakenly think these child sex abusers care for them because they’re often showered with presents and attention.

“But alcohol and mobile phones can be used to control and manipulate them into doing things they don’t want to do.”