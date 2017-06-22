Corrie viewers complain over police procedure as grooming story develops

Coronation Street viewers have complained about the authenticity of police procedure as the Bethany Platt grooming story reached the next level.

Last night’s episode saw her fiance and abuser Nathan Curtis arrested as he tried to sell her abroad, and she gave evidence to the police for the first time.

But her first interview was with policeman Neil, a friend of Nathan’s who raped her earlier on in the ITV soap and who took advantage of the privacy to threaten her against turning him in.

He then watched as she relived a twisted version her ordeal to another officer.

As tensions rose, viewers protested that the situation would not be likely in a real-life situation and voiced their concerns that it could have a negative effect on real victims of similar abuse.

Not sure Coronation Street story re Bethany with the bent pervert sergeant watching live CCTV of the interview is going to encourage victims — Chris Hobbs (@obbsie) June 21, 2017

Coronation street that should never have happened her on own with him that's not going to help girls report to the police not right — Irene (@irene84863696) June 21, 2017

Coronation Street done a great job to stop child abuse being reported to police — Danny Blue (@dannyblueob1) June 21, 2017

Was great tv until they decided to show a male cop alone with & threatening a vulnerable girl. Nonsense #corrie — Cheryl V (@1011cheryl) June 21, 2017

My sentiments entirely the writers must do more research! Bethany would've been placed in the care of a woman police office r immediately! — Tricia (@LawTRICIA) June 21, 2017

But others were more concerned about Bethany’s testimony and hoped that viewers would see her overcome the intimidation and tell the truth about everybody involved in her abuse.

I bet there's lots of frustrated shouting at tvs across the UK urging Bethany to point out the bent copper. — alpatejomaya (@alpatejomaya) June 21, 2017

Come on Bethany tell them about the dirty cop before he dose it to someone else. — Kelly Carberry 🤓📚. (@kellycarberry) June 21, 2017

Actors Lucy Fallon and Chris Harper, who play Bethany and Nathan, have both campaigned actively about the awareness of child grooming and sexual exploitation.

The show has been praised by viewers for tackling the dark issue as the story has developed throughout the year.