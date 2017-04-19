Corrie killer Rob Donovan 'frontrunner in Ken whodunnit'

Viewers are placing their bets on Coronation Street killer Rob Donovan being the one who pushed Ken Barlow down the stairs, after the character made a dramatic return to the cobbles.

Rob, played by Marc Baylis, was last seen on the ITV soap more than a year ago as he served time behind bars for the murder of Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan).

But in Wednesday night’s instalment it emerges that Rob is out of jail and on the run, being harboured in the disused gym by his ex Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford).

EXCLUSIVE: We spoke to @Marc_Baylis about Rob's return to the cobbles and what that means for Tracy Barlow! #Corrie #RobsBack pic.twitter.com/g6dGk0rftY — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) April 19, 2017

Viewers were stunned to see the character return to Weatherfield in the final scene of the episode.

OMG! Rob's back! Best kept secret or what!? 😳😲 #Corrie — Simone Bartha (@SimmyKB) April 19, 2017

What a shock, I wasn't expecting it to end like that😱 #Corrie @itvcorrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) April 19, 2017

Many fans are now speculating that Rob will be unmasked as the person who shoved Ken (Bill Roache) down the stairs.

Now we have a new favourite for the "Who pushed Ken" whodunnit #corrie — GD1892 (@xxGeorge1892xx) April 19, 2017

Rob tried to kill Ken! Just saying.. #corrie — Jack Donohoe (@MrJackDonny) April 19, 2017

Rob Donavan pushing Ken down the stairs at 16/1 is the greatest bet I've ever put on #corrie — Leah White (@leahwhitex) April 19, 2017

The length of Rob’s latest stint in the soap is under wraps, although Marc has said he is not back for good.

The actor has said he quickly fell back into the role and that it is “awesome” to play Rob again.

“The first scene back on set you do feel the pressure again, there is a bit of trepidation,” he said.

“Within two seconds, bang, you are straight back into it. It’s like you never left.”