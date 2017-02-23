Corrie filming cancelled as Storm Doris tears through Manchester

Filming has been cancelled on the set of Coronation Street as Storm Doris continues to tear across parts of Britain.

A spokeswoman for the ITV soap said that filming both on location and on the cobbled studio set in Manchester would be rescheduled after worsening weather conditions made outdoor scenes impossible.

Photos published by The Mirror show rain and wind battering the streets as sodden crew members hold up umbrellas for stars Helen Flanagan and Brooke Vincent.

Out filming today on location in Storm Dorris 😲☂️🌪🙈💗xxx @coronationstreet A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:02am PST

Helen, who recently reprised her role as Rosie Webster, posted a picture of herself on Instagram wrapped up in a hooded ITV anorak as she prepare to brave the storm.

🐩💗 A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:10am PST

Brooke, who plays her on-screen sister Sophie, also shared a short video of herself in a long brown coat as cast members waited indoors.

But the team gave up their attempts at outdoor filming and the spokeswoman said they will focus on shooting inside scenes until the storm dies down.