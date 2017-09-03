Corrie fans welcome arrival of new character Imogen

Coronation Street fans have welcomed the arrival of the new character Imogen, played by disabled actress Melissa Johns.

The actress, who does not have a lower right arm, has said she hopes her role will “break new ground” for actors with disabilities.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “@Melissa_Clare_J Smashing 1st episode on tonight’s @itvcorrie Well done! I like Imogen, she’s feisty.”

Another viewer wrote: “Aayy Imogen is finally on screen #Corrie it’s nice to see Kate happy again, but I do wonder what’s up with Rana @itvcorrie @BhavnaLimbachia.”

The newcomer stirred up trouble by catching the eye of Kate Connor (Faye Brookes) while on a night out with Rana (Bhavna Limbachia).

Another viewer quoted Imogen on Twitter, saying: “‘Do you think I won’t?’ ‘I’m, hoping you will’ I like Imogen already @itvcorrie @BhavnaLimbachia she’s gonna be good I feel…

“Oh no what’s Rana doing?? @itvcorrie @BhavnaLimbachia Imogen seems nice #Corrie is she in love with Kate?? That’ll be interesting.”

However, some were concerned about a character who would upset Rana and speculated she was in love with Kate.

One viewer wrote: “Not sure about this new Imogen. She’s annoying Rana, and that’s not on at all.”

Another said: “I had a feeling Kate might like Rana but not the other way round, this could be an interesting storyline.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV on Wednesday at 7.30pm.