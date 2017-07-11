Corrie fans urge Bethany to speak out as she is threatened by evil cop
Coronation Street viewers are desperate to see twisted policeman Neil get caught after he threatened grooming victim Bethany Platt.
The schoolgirl (Lucy Fallon) has finally escaped her exploitative fiance Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper), who groomed and then pimped her out to older men.
But it seems her troubles are not over as evil Neil, a friend of Nathan’s who raped Bethany, warned her: “Keep your mouth shut or you will regret it.”
As Bethany sat in stunned silence, Neil put pressure on her to pretend she had made up her story for attention and that her abuse had not taken place.
Viewers of the ITV soap said that can not wait for the “creep” to be rumbled.
“CAN NEIL JUST FALL OFF THE EARTH PLZ,” posted one person on Twitter, while another tweeted an angry face emoji and said: “I can’t wait until that piece of trash Neil gets his comeuppance!”
“Neil needs to rot,” stormed another fan.
Fans are hoping that Bethany speaks up.
“Don’t keep your mouth shut, Bethany. Tell everyone what happened!” said one.
“I hope Bethany gets the justice she deserves,” said another.
