Corrie fans rejoice as Rana and Kate confess their feelings
Coronation Street fans have celebrated as Rana Nazir finally revealed her true feelings for Kate Connor.
The duo, played by Bhavna Limbachia and Faye Brookes respectively, confessed their love for each other before passionately kissing in the back of a broken-down van during Friday’s double episodes.
Crikey!! Now the cat's out of the bag, what will Luke do now? #Corrie #Kana pic.twitter.com/Y511q5EhQo— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) December 1, 2017
Soap fans cheered the moment, with one tweeting: “I couldn’t breathe!! Blimmin’ heck!!” as another said: “i need about 3 whole years to catch my breath after THAT.”
I couldn't breathe!! Blimmin' heck!! #kana #corrie— CorrieOaksFan (@KingdomFan21) December 1, 2017
i need about 3 whole years to catch my breath after THAT #kana #Corrie— v. (@rana_kate) December 1, 2017
Another fan wrote: “#Kana has to be the hottest couple in soap history,” as one more hailed the performances, saying: “I’m so dead. @Faye_Brookes definitely got ‘racy’ right, and @BhavnaLimbachia definitely got ‘intimate’ right! I have officially been electrocuted by their chemistry someone’s gotta revive me… like NOW.”
#Kana has to be the hottest couple in soap history. #Corrie #CoronationStreet— Craig ★CT★ Thurston (@CtTweets08) December 1, 2017
I'm so dead. @Faye_Brookes definitely got 'racy' right, and @BhavnaLimbachia definitely got 'intimate' right! I have officially been electrocuted by their chemistry someone's gotta revive me... like NOW #kana #corrie @itvcorrie— CorrieOaksFan (@KingdomFan21) December 1, 2017
Other viewers celebrated the representation of a same-sex relationship, with one Twitter user writing: “#Corrie has really been such a gift. From Sian/Sophie to Kate/Rana so much representation! #Kana”
#Corrie has really been such a gift. From Sian/Sophie to Kate/Rana so much representation! #Kana— Alyssa (@tvwithapb) December 1, 2017
Another said: “Such brilliant acting,brilliant equality in kissing/passion scenes! Only wish poor Z wasn’t be hurt,” as another said: “Holy hOT DAMN!! That van scene! Poor luke. These kisses are just as passionate as an straight couple praise #corrie for equality.”
Such brilliant acting,brilliant equality in kissing/passion scenes!🤗🤗🤗😍Only wish poor Z wasn't be hurt😢 #Kana #corrie— ⌚Love, always⌚ (@aura_jones) December 1, 2017
#kana Holy hOT DAMN!!!😍😍😍😍 That van scene! Poor luke😂😂 These kisses are just as passionate as an straight couple praise #corrie for equality😍 pic.twitter.com/FtryDJuiXV— ⌚Love, always⌚ (@aura_jones) December 1, 2017
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.
