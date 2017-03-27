Corrie fans 'praying' for Ken Barlow after murder bid near staircase

Coronation Street viewers were left fearing for Ken Barlow’s life after he was left for dead at the bottom of the stairs on Monday night’s programme.

The soap veteran, played by William Roache, was found unconscious on the floor after someone apparently tried to kill him.

Coronation Street (ITV)

Fans were worried that this is the end for the Weatherfield stalwart.

Several wrote on Twitter they would struggle to cope if the character was killed off, with some using the hashtag “PrayForKen”.

If Ken Barlow is dead, I'll need a day off work to recover #corrie — Yvonne (@VonRiggers) March 27, 2017

If Ken Barlow is dead now I give up all hope 😂 #Corrie — Kacey🏳️‍🌈 (@Kaceyisherex) March 27, 2017

My man Ken better pull through ✊🏻#Corrie — MaRz (@TheRealMaRz92) March 27, 2017

As Ken’s family gather round his hospital bed in Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV soap, they will be given the shocking news that police are launching an attempted murder investigation.

The Barlow clan will then find themselves at the centre of a dramatic whodunnit, as police realise the family have many skeletons in their closet and any one of them could be responsible for what happened to Ken.

The identity of the assailant is under wraps, with even actor William, 84, saying he was kept in the dark about it.

Can you uncover who attacked Ken?



Go to https://t.co/GjZiYsS1b3 examine the evidence and help DS MacKinnon with her investigation! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/0QCXxk2Xp7 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 27, 2017

But that has not stopped viewers from starting the guessing game on social media, with many pointing fingers at prime suspects Adam Barlow and Pat Phelan.

Will Ken pull through? Great episodes tonight. Adam or Phelan did it. #corrie — Rick Lopez (@ViscountViktor) March 27, 2017

Who pushed Ken Barlow down the stairs? My guess is Adam. Or Phelan. #Corrie #whopushedkenbarlow — Candice Buchanan (@CandiceB21) March 27, 2017

One viewer quipped: “It was Miss Scarlet in the conservatory with the lead piping.”