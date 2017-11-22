Corrie fans praise Robert and Michelle for promoting cancer checks

Coronation Street viewers have praised Robert Preston for his bravery in getting tested for testicular cancer.

The character, played by Tristan Gemmill, received some bad news after he reluctantly relented to a check, following encouragement from partner Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh).

But he was left dismayed in Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV soap when the doctor informed him that the lump he had found could be malignant and recommended immediate surgery.

While Robert held a stony face as the credits rolled, viewers used Twitter to share their support.

One person posted: “It’s good that he had the strength to get it done good story line hopefully more men see this and get checked and get tested when needed x.”

Another wrote: “As someone who went through the same battle this year, hopefully this storyline will encourage more people to check and seek help early.”

One similarly added: “If it wasn’t for awareness on TV of testicular cancer I never would’ve checked and found both where cancerous.”

“Strong work from @tristangemmill tonight,” commented one viewer following the show.

“He’s superbly conveying the irrational fear that too many men have of talking about/checking “down there”. Too often, stubborn pride delays treatment. Well done, #Corrie for showing what needs to be done to aid strong treatment/recovery.”

Another summarised: “Now this is a brave storyline and I’m sure it’ll be a lesson (for want of a better word) to men out there. Hope Robert will be okay!”

Sharing his own thoughts on his character’s sensitive storyline, Gemmill said soaps have a “social responsibility” to tackle personal subjects and told the BBC: “If a woman finds a lump in her breast, you go straight to see someone about it, and men are a little bit, not for the first time, a little bit behind on the self-care thing.”