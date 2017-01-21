Corrie fans miss Hayley in throwback pic - but check out David's hair

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon has shared an epic throwback photo of her soap co-stars.

Samia, who plays Maria Connor in the ITV programme, posted an old picture to Instagram of the cast as it was in 2011 and it’s got fans feeling all nostalgic for the days of Roy and Hayley Cropper’s love story.

Samia has shared a throwback photo (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Hayley, left Corrie in 2015 when he character was killed off, but people still miss her – including her former colleagues.

Actress Samia wrote: “Major #tb behind the scenes pic from 2011 .. still miss our Hayley! @coronationstreet @jackpshepherd88 @charliecondou”

Major #tb behind the scenes pic from 2011 .. still miss our Hayley! @coronationstreet @jackpshepherd88 @charliecondou 🇬🇧❤ A photo posted by Samia_Longchambon (@samia_longchambon) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Her fans responded, commenting: “Miss Hayley too,” and “Aww Hayley! I wish she didn’t die!”

The photo, which shows the cast in street party fancy dress, also features Charlie Condou as Marcus Dent, Jimmi Harkishin as Dev Alahan, Michelle Collins as Stella Price and Kate Ford as Tracy Barlow.

But can we just stop for a minute to acknowledge the absolutely amazing hairdo that Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt, is rocking?