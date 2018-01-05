Corrie fans left stunned after Pat Phelan strikes again

Coronation Street viewers were left reeling after murderer Pat Phelan killed Luke Britton in a violent episode of the soap.

The villainous Phelan, played by Connor McIntyre, shot Britton (Dean Fagan) in his car before setting the vehicle on fire.

Phelan added another victim to his body count after Luke became suspicious about the whereabouts of his friend Andy Carver, who was killed by Pat.

The duo engaged in a car chase, with Pat trying to drive Luke off the road.

After Luke crashed, viewers feared the worst when Pat checked the bullets in his gun and put on his gloves.

Pat then shot Luke through the windscreen and after his victim slumped forwards, the villain shouted: “You came looking for Andy, say hello from me.”

He then continued shooting his car until it burst into flames.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Please can someone stop Phelan before he kills off the whole cast.”

#Corrie please can someone stop Phelan before he kills off the whole cast😒 — han (@mustbangnath) January 5, 2018

Another fan wrote: “I’ve never known such an evil soap character like Pat Phelan.”

I’ve never know such an evil soap character like Pat Phelan #Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/Q3UY4DU130 — Auntie Pegg (@AuntiePegg) January 5, 2018

Another shocked viewer wrote: “Cannot believe what I have just seen !! Poor Luke,” and another said: “Oh my days. They did Luke like that.”

Cannot believe what I have just seen !! Poor Luke 😔 #Corrie #evilphelan — Lizzie Dobson (@lizziedobson01) January 5, 2018

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm on ITV.