Corrie fans left stunned after Pat Phelan strikes again
05/01/2018
Coronation Street viewers were left reeling after murderer Pat Phelan killed Luke Britton in a violent episode of the soap.
The villainous Phelan, played by Connor McIntyre, shot Britton (Dean Fagan) in his car before setting the vehicle on fire.
LUKE!!! 😱😱😱#Phelan #Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/Sc711cge83— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) January 5, 2018
Phelan added another victim to his body count after Luke became suspicious about the whereabouts of his friend Andy Carver, who was killed by Pat.
The duo engaged in a car chase, with Pat trying to drive Luke off the road.
After Luke crashed, viewers feared the worst when Pat checked the bullets in his gun and put on his gloves.
EXCLUSIVE: Join Dean Fagan and @connor9mcintyre on the set of Luke's explosive final confrontation with Phelan! #Corrie #CoronationStreet #BehindTheScenes #Phelan #Luke pic.twitter.com/O2oj5IOccb— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) January 5, 2018
Pat then shot Luke through the windscreen and after his victim slumped forwards, the villain shouted: “You came looking for Andy, say hello from me.”
He then continued shooting his car until it burst into flames.
One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Please can someone stop Phelan before he kills off the whole cast.”
#Corrie please can someone stop Phelan before he kills off the whole cast😒— han (@mustbangnath) January 5, 2018
Another fan wrote: “I’ve never known such an evil soap character like Pat Phelan.”
I’ve never know such an evil soap character like Pat Phelan #Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/Q3UY4DU130— Auntie Pegg (@AuntiePegg) January 5, 2018
Another shocked viewer wrote: “Cannot believe what I have just seen !! Poor Luke,” and another said: “Oh my days. They did Luke like that.”
Cannot believe what I have just seen !! Poor Luke 😔 #Corrie #evilphelan— Lizzie Dobson (@lizziedobson01) January 5, 2018
Oh my days. They did Luke like that. 💀💀💀 #rip #agog #corrie— lightupvirginmary (@lightupvm) January 5, 2018
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm on ITV.
