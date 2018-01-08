Corrie fans in floods as Alya sobs over Luke’s death

Coronation Street viewers “sobbed” as devastated Alya Nazir learned her boyfriend Luke Britton had been murdered.

The mechanic (Dean Fagan) was shot and his car set on fire by evil Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) in dramatic scenes last week.

During Monday night’s instalment of the ITV soap, Alya (Sair Khan) struggled to accept that he had been killed.

The moving scenes of her distress had fans in floods.

“My heart is broken for alya, kate and Rana,” posted one on Twitter.

“OMG I’m crying my eyes out over #corrie LUKE nnnooooo,” said another.

One viewer tweeted: “OKAY NOW IM ACTUALLY SOBBING.”

Many fans said they were impressed with Khan’s acting skills, as she broke down in tears.

“@SairKhan Such incredible acting tonight! Truly making me cry RIP Luke,” praised one viewer.

Another person said the actress was “breaking my heart”.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.