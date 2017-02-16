Corrie fans hit out over 'Mike Baldwin' script blunder

Coronation Street scriptwriters have been chastised by fans after Wednesday night’s episode suggested the character Mike Baldwin may be alive, after being killed off 11 years ago.

One scene showed a discussion between Todd Grimshaw (Bruno Langley) and his partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) in the Rovers Return.

Adam and Todd talking in the Rovers Return during a previous episode (ITV)

Billy had just returned from the toilet and asked Todd what he had been talking about with Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson).

Todd replied that Adam had been “looking for his dad” in the pub.

In earlier scenes, Adam had been trying to convince Todd to help him sell a stash of stolen cocaine.

Former Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs after collecting an MBE from the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Viewers were quick to point out that Mike, who was played by Johnny Briggs, was last seen in 2006.

His character died in the arms of his on-screen rival, Ken Barlow, following a storyline that had seen him battle Alzheimer’s disease.

One viewer wrote:

Did Todd just say Adam was looking for his dad?! 🤔 he'll be looking a long time, his dad is Mike Baldwin and he's been dead years 🙈 #Corrie — Lucy:) (@Lucy_Marie14) February 15, 2017

Another fan commented on what a shock it would be if Mike was indeed found:

@itvcorrie Todd just said Adam was looking for his Dad in the Rovers??

Isn't Mike Baldwin his Dad?? Have a shock if he found him eh!!!! — Laura Worsley (@Lauradj_1985) February 15, 2017

Corrie fans were also quick to point out that perhaps Todd might have meant to suggest Adam was looking for his grandfather, Ken Barlow (played by William Roache).

Coronation Street has been contacted for a comment.