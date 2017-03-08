Corrie fans fearful after Ken's 'drugs money BBQ'
Coronation Street fans were left fearing for both Ken and Adam Barlow after they found themselves embroiled in a blazing row over Adam’s drug money.
The pair fell out after Ken (Bill Roache) discovered the cash his grandson made in a dodgy deal, and things escalated when he threatened to call the police as Adam (Samuel Robertson) roared for him to hand it over.
Determined to right a wrong, Ken built a bonfire in the garden and burned the cash – much to the horror of Adam, who looked stricken as the notes went up in smoke.
🔥🔥 Should Ken have burnt Adam's drug money? 🔥🔥#Corrie #KenBarlow— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 8, 2017
On Twitter, viewers of the ITV soap said they were worried all the stress would be too much for Ken, who suffered a stroke last year.
One tweeted: “Ken on the road to another stroke.”
Another said: “If Ken dies, I die. End of.”
But many are also concerned about what his actions mean for Adam, fearing he – and the entire family – will now be targeted by dangerous drug dealer Ronan.
There's going to be some badness coming Adam's way after Ken's money barbecue #Corrie— O (@owdwen) March 8, 2017
I would say Adam is in a wee spot of trouble #Corrie— Ed (@Siralex671) March 8, 2017
Coronation Street airs on ITV on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
