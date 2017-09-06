Corrie fans baffled as Andy misses chance to escape Pat Phelan
Coronation Street fans were left baffled when Andy Carver did not shout out for help when Eileen Grimshaw searched Pat Phelan’s house.
It seemed Carver, played by Oliver Farnworth was on the verge of rescue when Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) came close to discovering he was being held captive by her neighbour (Connor McIntyre), but he did not make a cry for help.
Fans of the show expressed their anger and disbelief, with one writing on Twitter: “Flat out ridiculous that Andy wouldn’t shout for help when he heard Eileen. This is rubbish, Corrie.”
Another said: “Andy! What were you thinking lad!!” as another added: “Aye Andy you should of shouted and got away from psycho Phelan” and another said: “Don’t get why he didn’t just scream.”
Some speculated he may not want to be found, with one fan writing: “No-one would want to stay in that cellar. Andy had the chance to get out when Elieen showed up. He must have Stockholm syndrome.”
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.
