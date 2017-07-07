Corrie fans appalled by early evening drugs scene

Coronation Street fans were shocked to see characters snorting drugs in an episode of the soap.

The gritty storyline got a little too graphic for some viewers who objected to seeing Robert Preston and his dodgy friend Rich (Fraser Ayres) sniffing from a bag of cocaine in an early evening instalment.

Robert (Tristan Gemmill) later revealed to Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) that he had only met Rich in the car where they took drugs to set him up with the police, after Rich had stabbed Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) earlier in the week.

Coronation Street Robert and Rich
Robert and Rich have had a dramatic storyline (ITV)

But although Robert’s intentions may have been good, fans of the ITV soap were not happy about the scene.

Viewers complained about the timing of the episodes.

One viewer compared the programme to its grittier southern rival.

:: Coronation Street continues tomorrow on ITV at 7.30pm.
