Corrie bosses assure fans that Michelle Connor is not going anywhere

For Corrie fans worrying what might be in store for Michelle Connor, do not panic, she won’t be going anywhere soon.

ITV have confirmed that actress Kym Marsh, who plays the long-standing character, has accepted a new contract to stay on the show.

Michelle’s future on the show recently began to look unclear as she battled through some testing storylines, including the miscarriage of her baby and demanding a split from cheating husband Steve – which also kicked off an ownership row over the Rovers Return pub.

Michelle swears revenge on Leanne and Steve. But just how far will she go? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/mqk4wCINx2 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 3, 2017

In The Sun’s report, Kym’s new contract covers at least a year, and a source is quoted as saying that there may be new romance in store for her character.

The source added: “The bosses are delighted with Kym – over the past year she has been handed some really challenging storylines, and she has handled them all brilliantly.

“But it was the miscarriage scenes that really blew them away.”