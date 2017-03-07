Coroner reveals the cause of George Michael's death
A coroner's revealed the singer George Michael died of natural causes, and there won't be an inquest.
He's been described as having a heart and liver condition.
He died at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day at the age of 53.
Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire said: “Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.
“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries.
“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”
