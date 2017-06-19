Coronation's Chezney pops the question live on stage

Corrie actor, Sam Aston popped the question to long term girlfriend, Briony Gardner over the weekend.

The 23-year-old (we know, where does the time go) got down on one knee on stage at his annual golf dinner.

The ginger star uploaded this photo of him proposing with the caption: “Me and my beautiful bride to be”

Me and my beautiful bride to be... A post shared by Sam Aston (@samaston93) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Gardner then posted a video of the adorable moment along with an ode to Aston.

“After sharing over 5 years together, 4 Al, Andy and Sam golf days and 3 doggies, 2 hearts have now become 1 as Sam and I are...ENGAGED!! (How is it possible I can even say that out loud?!).

“Sam got down on one knee last night at his annual golf do and proposed in front of 250 people and my heart could burst with happiness!! (When did I get so lucky?!) I can't wait to marry my whole world but until then, I'm just floating in this bliss called love. I love you Sam”.

Oh, they grow up so fast.