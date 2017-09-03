Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas ‘lands role in Neighbours’

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas could be swapping the cobbles of Weatherfield for sunnier climes as he has reportedly landed a role in Neighbours.

The soap star has signed up to play a character called Raphael, the Sunday Mirror reported.

Ryan Thomas (Ian West/PA)

Thomas, who is best known for his role as Jason Grimshaw in Corrie, would be a rare British import on an Australian soap.

A source told the newspaper: “Ryan’s news may come as a bit of a surprise but people are confident he’ll make a big splash on Neighbours.

“He’ll bring his Corrie fans with him and earn a new legion of fans along the way.

“He is just waiting on his visa. Then he’ll be moving to Australia to film the show.”

Ryan Thomas (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Thomas left Coronation Street in June 2016.

Scores of Neighbours stars have gone on to find fame in the UK and around the world, including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.

A representative for the actor has been contacted for comment.