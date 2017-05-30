Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon hopes Bethany gets her happy ending

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon hopes her character Bethany Platt will get a happy ending after her gruelling grooming storyline.

The long-running plot has shown Nathan Curtis, played by Chris Harper, exploiting 16-year-old Bethany by forcing her to take part in a number of sinister parties where he pimps her out to his friends.

In upcoming episodes, he will be seen spiking Bethany’s drinks to make sure she does as he tells her.

Lucy Fallon arriving at the National Television Awards 2016 held at The O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

But Fallon has said she is hoping a brighter future is waiting for her character, telling fans in a Q&A on the ITV soap’s Twitter page: “I’d like her to have some kind of happy ending after this story, some light at the end of the tunnel.”

The star has been shortlisted for the best actress prize at the British Soap Awards for her performance and said she did not see the accolade coming.

I'd like her to have some kind of happy ending after this story, some light at the end of the tunnel - LF #AskCorrie https://t.co/HKS2pbMmPJ — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 30, 2017

She wrote: “It’s really overwhelming – didn’t expect it at all but really exciting at the same time!”

It's really overwhelming - didn't expect it at all but really exciting at the same time! - LF #AskCorrie https://t.co/c6do0sp9mL — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 30, 2017

Fallon also revealed which character she would like to play if she could switch roles for the day, telling fans: “It would be 100% Tracy Barlow as she’s quite evil and gets away with it. Or maybe Phelan… haha.”

It would be 100% Tracy Barlow as she's quite evil and gets away with it. Or maybe Phelan..haha. LF #AskCorrie https://t.co/rR1eR9Yap4 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 30, 2017

In upcoming episodes, Nathan’s ex Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) will discover that the man who once exploited her is now doing the same to Bethany and desperately tries to save her – leading to disastrous consequences for Shona herself.

The penny's dropped about Bethany and Nathan! But is it too late for Shona to do anything about it? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/KXg7bIbVAC — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 29, 2017

Shona will try to warn Nathan off, and when that does not work she decides to call the police.

But as she tries to dial for help, her phone is knocked from her hand and two men throw her to the ground, leaving Shona unconscious in an alleyway.

Reaching a decision, Shona (played by Julia Goulding) attempts to call the police but her phone is knocked from her hand and two men throw her to the ground leaving her unconscious. Is Nathan behind this? (ITV/Mark Bruce/PA)

Meanwhile, a drunk and drugged Bethany has annoyed Nathan with her behaviour at his party, and he makes her grovel for forgiveness and sends three paying customers her way.

Coronation Street continues tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.