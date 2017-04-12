Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent criticises trolls amid online abuse storyline

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has hit out at trolls who criticise her for having “bad skin”.

The actress, 24, who plays Sophie Webster on the ITV soap, is involved in a storyline about online abuse.

She told Good Morning Britain: “I think people just like to have an opinion.

Brooke Vincent plays Sophie Webster (Ian West/PA)

“Growing up, I have had bad skin so that’s my thing that they go to, ‘you’re spotty’ or whatever, ‘I don’t like this outfit or I don’t like it when you do this’.

“Social media has just given people the opportunity to sit at home in their own comfort zone and go ‘I don’t like that. I’m going to write that to you’.”

Brooke Vincent with co-star Antony Cotton (Yui Mok/PA)

Sisters Sophie and Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan) try to find out who is responsible after their mother Sally Metcalfe is targeted by trolls on the soap.

Brooke told Eamonn Holmes: “You say we turn detective, but we are more like the Chuckle Brothers.

“We try and find out who has been trolling our mum….

“The final scene reminds me of Legally Blonde when she’s in court… It’s really funny in the midst of it being really sad as well.”