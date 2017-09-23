Coronation Street to introduce HIV storyline this autumn

Coronation Street will include a storyline involving HIV when Seb Franklin discovers he has the virus in an upcoming episode.

According to a report, the ITV soap has been working closely with HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust around the storyline, which will see teenager Seb – played by Harry Visinoni – met with different reactions from Corrie residents.

The Sun newspaper quotes a show source as saying: “Coronation Street have never been afraid of tackling taboo subjects and this is not different.

Coronation Street’s Seb Franklin (Coronation Street YouTube)

“Seb’s storyline isn’t going to see him go on a huge ‘journey’ and be drawn over months and years but the initial scenes are sure to be shocking.”

The source added the episodes involving Seb’s HIV diagnosis will air next month, and “will show realistic attitudes both positive and negative to HIV”.

“Producers aren’t going to sugarcoat it, but they also want to show that life doesn’t end with a diagnosis.”

Seb arrived on the cobbles in the long-running serial drama last year, and is in a relationship with Faye Windass (Ellie Leach).

The soap’s dramatic autumn trailer shows him being hospitalised after falling from a great height while on a ladder.