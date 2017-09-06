Coronation Street to air six times a week

Coronation Street will this month extend its weekly line-up from five episodes to six by broadcasting a double bill on Wednesdays.

The first extra show will air on September 20 at 8.30pm, fittingly marking the occasion with the double wedding of Aidan and Eva, and Jenny and Johnny.

But in traditional soap nuptials style, not everything will go to plan, with Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward) confessing his affair with Maria to fiancee Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) on the big day.

Plans will also go awry for Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews) and Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) when ailing Rita’s health takes a turn for the worse, forcing them to pause their plans and rush to the hospital.

Eva Price and Aidan Connor (ITV)

Plans to extend the ITV soap’s billing were announced last year, but an official date was not confirmed.

Executive producer Kieran Roberts promised viewers: “We’re thrilled to be launching our extra weekly episode on Wednesday, September 20, a he heart of a truly unmissable week of heart-stopping drama, heart-breaking emotion and heart-warming comedy.”

He explained that plans for the new shows have taken more than a year to prepare and have included building an extension to the show’s Manchester set, which viewers will see next year.

Teasing further twists and turns to come in some of the show’s most dramatic storylines this month, series producer Kate Oates told how Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) will soon discover the horrifying truth of her stalker’s identity: her ex-boyfriend Will.

Comedian Jim Moir, best known by his stage name Vic Reeves, will also step into Weatherfield as newcomer Colin Callen.

Making his debut as the organiser of Norris and Mary Coyle’s Mr and Mrs Quiz competition, he will soon ruffle feathers as his influence spreads across the Cobbles.

Vic Reeves (Ian West/PA)

Bethany Platt’s harrowing grooming storyline will also continue through autumn as the teenager (Lucy Fallon) faces the trial of her abuser Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper).

“We are going to see if she makes it to court,” said Oates.

“It’s a huge deal for a girl in her position to face.

“We still have the issue of Nathan’s friend, Mel, who he had brain-washed, who will try to stop Bethany going to court.”

Lucy Fallon as Bethany Platt (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

She teased: “Will Nathan ever face justice?”