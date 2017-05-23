Coronation Street stars pay tribute to Manchester following bomb attack

Coronation Street stars have spoken of their devastation along with other Manchester-based celebrities following a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

The soap’s official Twitter account led the tributes with a post that read: “We love Manchester, it is our home. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by last night’s tragic events.”

A number of the ITV programme’s cast members took to both Twitter and Instagram to condemn the “horrendous” and “grotesque” attack that killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, wrote that she was “heartbroken and devastated”.

She added: “Having rushed into Manchester to help my friend home, the scenes around the arena last night were horrendous and something no child should have had to witness.

“My thoughts and love are with the people & families this attack has affected. The emergency services have been amazing and after such a horrendous attack, how we have come together as a city to help others in such a sad time … people opening their homes, giving out free transport, a safe place for people to wait for families.

“I pray for our city … Our beautiful city.”

Eva Price actress Catherine Tyldesley also took to Twitter to share a message for her “beautiful home town”.

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, said he could not “comprehend” the news.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan also shared her thoughts.

Long-running cast member Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster, and Bethany Platt actress Lucy Fallon voiced their thoughts, along with Tina O’Brien, who plays Sarah Platt.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 injured after a suicide bomber detonated a home-made device packed with nuts and bolts in the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of young people were leaving the pop concert on Monday evening.