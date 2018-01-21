Coronation Street star Kym Marsh keeps her son’s ashes next to her bed
Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh has revealed she keeps the ashes of the baby boy she lost in a box next to her bed.
The 41-year-old, who plays Michelle Connor, lost son Archie prematurely in 2009.
She told Sunday Mirror: “I think of Archie every day. I still talk to him to say goodnight or I love you.”
A box engraved with his ashes is kept at her bedside, she told the paper.
She said: “We took his ashes home in a tiny box and I keep them next to my bed.”
The soap actress confronted her own real life loss on screen last year with a storyline which saw Michelle suffer a miscarriage at 23 weeks.
The actress, a former member of Hear’Say, told the paper it was a “wound that will never heal”, adding: “There will always be an Archie shaped hole in our lives.”
Come along and support our FIRST EVER Archie’s Footprint Ball Feb10th Manchester Hilton. For tickets or info contact @EntertainToday 0614840876 thanks for your support 💙💗 pic.twitter.com/6MX7Bf8El1— Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) January 11, 2018
In February, Marsh will host Archie’s Footprint Ball in aid of The Mariposa Trust, a charity supporting those affected by the loss of a child during “any stage of pregnancy, at birth or in infancy”.
