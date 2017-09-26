Coronation Street legend Liz Dawn dies at 77

by Greg Murphy

Liz Dawn, the actress who played Vera Duckworth on Coronation Street, has died, her family have announced.

She was 77.

A statement was issued by her family saying Liz passed away at home on Monday night with her family.

"We are devastated and heartbroken at the passing of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, the incredible Liz Dawn.

"She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."

The producers of Coronation Street have also issued a statement, saying that they were "blessed" to have had Vera Duckworth in their lives for 34 years.

It is with the greatest sadness that we have learned our beloved Liz Dawn has passed away last night. A post shared by Coronation Street (@coronationstreet) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

"It is with the greatest sadness that we have learned our beloved Liz Dawn has passed away last night. Her family at Coronation Street are heartbroken.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this very sad time to Liz’s devoted husband Don, her loving children Graham, Dawn, Ann and Julie, their families and her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

"We have been blessed to have Liz in our lives, as she was such a kind, considerate and caring friend and colleague. As Coronation Street’s Vera Duckworth for 34 years, Liz brought so much joy and happiness to so many. She was a wonderful actress who will forever be a true Coronation Street legend.

On behalf of ITV and the programme Coronation Street’s Executive Producer, Kieran Roberts said: "Liz Dawn was a true Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person. Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her thirty-four years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection."