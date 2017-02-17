Coronation Street hailed over decision to broadcast child grooming storyline

Coronation Street’s decision to broadcast a child grooming storyline has been commended by viewers.

The ITV soap has been screening scenes in which character Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) has been targeted by Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper), a much older man.

In Friday night’s double episode, Nathan manipulated the teenager by arranging for her to get drunk before taking her back to his house.

If you have been affected by the issues raised by Bethany's storyline please visit https://t.co/W35MEI9xnr #Corrie pic.twitter.com/qw2pNLnXHV — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) February 17, 2017

He had earlier been arrested over suspicions about another girl’s disappearance, but was later released and asked Bethany to provide an alibi for him.

Soap fans thought it was important that some light was shed on the issue of grooming youngsters.

Bethany is in so much danger. This storyline is so good. Showing how easy it is for young people to be groomed. #corrie @itvcorrie — Vikki Black (@Vikki__Black) February 17, 2017

This storyline is making me feel sick, glad it's being shown tho #Corrie — Charlotte. (@hogwarts_lwt) February 17, 2017

This grooming storyline is so unsettling #CoronationStreet — Charley Louise (@charley89louise) February 17, 2017

The soap ended by telling viewers they should visit itv.com/advice if affected by the issues in Bethany’s storyline.

Coronation Street continues on ITV on Monday at 7.30pm.