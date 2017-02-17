Coronation Street hailed over decision to broadcast child grooming storyline

Coronation Street’s decision to broadcast a child grooming storyline has been commended by viewers.

The ITV soap has been screening scenes in which character Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) has been targeted by Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper), a much older man.

In Friday night’s double episode, Nathan manipulated the teenager by arranging for her to get drunk before taking her back to his house.

He had earlier been arrested over suspicions about another girl’s disappearance, but was later released and asked Bethany to provide an alibi for him.

Soap fans thought it was important that some light was shed on the issue of grooming youngsters.

The soap ended by telling viewers they should visit itv.com/advice if affected by the issues in Bethany’s storyline.

Coronation Street continues on ITV on Monday at 7.30pm.
