Coronation Street fans spot funny phone error

Coronation Street viewers were in stitches after spotting an apparent blunder in the latest instalment of the soap.

Wednesday night’s double bill saw Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) fall from a ladder and injure himself.

As he lay bleeding, Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) grabbed her phone to call 999 – but did not appear to actually dial.

Eagle-eyed fans of the ITV soap were quick to point out the error.

“Unless Anna can dial numbers with her mind, how did she call the ambulance without touching the screen?” one viewer posted on Twitter.

“Anna, you have to dial 999 before you ask for an ambulance otherwise doesn’t work,” said another.

“Anna forgot to dial 999…..she’s talking to herself,” one joked.

However, a couple of fans had a possible answer.

“With all that happens on #coronationstreet Anna probably has 999 on speed dial,” suggested one viewer.

Another disgruntled fan branded it an “amateurish mistake”.

Anna’s mistake was not the only concern on fans’ minds, as many are now worried that she will be framed for Seb’s fall.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.