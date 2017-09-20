Coronation Street fans in stitches over wedding fountain fight scene

Coronation Street fans are in stitches after Eva Price’s wedding descended into a cat fight in a fountain.

In the first of Wednesday’s double bill of the ITV soap, a furious Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) launched herself at her former best friend Maria (Samia Longchambon) just moments before she was supposed to tie the knot with Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward).

The outburst came after Maria burst in on the ceremony, revealing to all the guests that Eva had been lying about her pregnancy.

Their fiery squabble saw Eva dunk Maria’s head in and out of the water while Maria threw her veil and tiara across the garden as guests watched – with some filming the scene and others even making bets about who would come off worse.

Despite the emotional drama behind the fight, viewers at home also failed to take the soggy spat seriously.

“Coronation Street is hilarious tonight,” commented Lauren Higgins on Twitter.

Another added: “Coronation street is absolute jokes tonight,” while one posted: “Unbelievable scenes in coronation street.”

Unbelievable scenes in coronation street — JT (@JamesTobin97) September 20, 2017

Coronation street is absolute jokes tonight 😂😂😂 — Greeno (@ChrisGreen_16) September 20, 2017

Can't cope with coronation street😭 — Moll (@mollyparker88) September 20, 2017

Coronation street ...what have I just witnessed 😂 — calum wilson (@calumwilson1994) September 20, 2017

That fight was a bit stupid on coronation street — kelsey. (@LeahKelsey) September 20, 2017

But the hilarity was also mixed with sadder emotions as the show moved to Rita (Barbara Knox), still in hospital following her brain tumour diagnosis.

Craig Kelly commented: “Loving Coronation Street tonight. Can be really emotional one moment then you’re laughing the next.”

Loving Coronation Street tonight. Can be really emotional one moment then you're laughing the next — Craig Kelly (@jonjo1985) September 20, 2017

Coronation Street is just too much 😩😂 — Devon Coates (@devonc93) September 20, 2017

Coronation Street is so strong this week. @Cath_Tyldesley and DAME Barbara Knox have been brilliant. pic.twitter.com/CgnslVCrIv — Carl Greenwood (@carlgreenwood) September 20, 2017

The episode also saw Jenny Bradley and Johnny Connor finally make it to the venue for their own nuptials – but they changed their plans again at the last minute to make sure Rita could be involved.